National

September 2, 2017 8:28 AM

High on heroin, she crashed into a home, took her children inside and choked them, police say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after she allegedly used heroin and attempted to drive with her children in the back seat of her car, according to local media reports.

Khaleelah Muhammad, 32, has been charged on two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to maintain insurance in Louisville, Kentucky, according to court records.

Police records indicate that Muhammad was allegedly under the influence of heroin on Thursday night while driving. At around 9:30 p.m., police say, Muhammad drove through the yard of a house and then struck the home, per WDRB. Police say she also damaged the neighbor’s property.

By the time the homeowner got down to the scene of the crash, he said Muhammad had taken her children, a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old, inside the house and begun choking them, per WLKY.

“She had them both in a bear hug, and she was laying right here," Raymond Stewart, the house’s owner, told WLKY. “While she was laying right here, she peed on the floor. She kept saying, 'I'm a witch' or something.”

Per WDRB, Muhammad only stopped attacking her children after a firefighter came to the scene.

Both WDRB and WLKY report that the children are now fine and are in custody of Child Protective Services. Muhammad, meanwhile, allegedly admitted to police that she was on heroin at the scene of the crash and gave a blood sample, but refused to perform any field sobriety tests.

According to jail records, Muhammad is being held without bail. Kentucky court records do not appear to show Muhammad has any prior run-ins with the law because of drugs.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 10 million people aged 12 or older reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs during the year prior to being surveyed, which was 2014.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Pause
Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 0:57

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 2:08

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality

  • Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

    President Trump outlined his new U.S. strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia during remarks Monday night, August 21, 2017, at Fort Myer.

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

View more video

National