National

September 2, 2017 9:54 AM

Father pleads to 3rd-degree murder in death of daughter, 4

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia father accused of "carelessly and recklessly" waving a gun around a small bedroom with seven children present before it went off, killing his 4-year-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2gxhK7Y ) reports that 31-year-old Maurice Phillips entered an open guilty plea Friday to homicide and 16 other counts including child endangerment, reckless endangerment, evidence-tampering and a weapons count. An open guilty plea means there's no agreement with prosecutors on a sentence.

Authorities said he aimed a .45-caliber pistol at the television in the Kensington home's bedroom in April 2016 and the weapon discharged, hitting Tahirah Phillips in the head.

One of Phillips' attorneys called the case a "heartbreaking, tragic accident" and another said he is "incredibly remorseful." Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

