National

September 2, 2017 12:38 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes nursing home residents in Texas waiting for rescue in a flooded common room; Rohingya refugees crossing into Bangladesh; and Athens' Acropolis hill illuminated at twilight.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2017.

National