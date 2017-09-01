Booming Houston built over land meant for flood projects

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

0:24 Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality

1:42 Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

0:34 International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

0:16 Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse