National

August 31, 2017 7:46 PM

A mom stole shoes and sped away in a car, police say. But she left her son behind

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

A woman has been arrested after police say she stole shoes, ran out a store and jumped in a car, all while leaving her 5-year-old son behind.

Surveillance footage on Aug. 26 showed Debrina Scott, 24, as she fled a Shoe Station in Mobile, Alabama, with security guards and her child chasing after her, FOX 10 reported.

A security guard almost knocked the child over, but picked him up and continued to chase after Scott. Scott never even looked back to see if her child was with her, according to FOX 10.

Donald Wallace, a Mobile Police Police Department spokesman, told AL.com Scott ran across the parking lot and her child was nearly hit by a car as he chased after her. She jumped in a car and fled the scene, he said.

Angela Scott, who told police she was the boy’s grandmother, went to the crime scene but The Department of Human Resources refused to release the child to her and took custody of him, AL.com reported.

Angela Scott was arrested on the scene after she refused to leave and was charged with failure to obey according to AL.com.

Scott was finally arrested Tuesday and charged with theft and endangering the welfare of a child, FOX 10 reported.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Pause
It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

  • Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

    President Trump outlined his new U.S. strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia during remarks Monday night, August 21, 2017, at Fort Myer.

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

View more video

National