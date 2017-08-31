They say their eclipse glasses didn’t work. Now they’re suing Amazon

A South Carolina couple filed a class-action lawsuit claiming they’ve been injured after using eclipse glasses they bought through online retailer Amazon.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Charleston on Tuesday, claims Amazon’s effort to recall fake eclipse glasses was “inadequate.”
The company issued a recall and sent emails to consumers in August that offered refunds for glasses that did not meet the international standard to be used during an eclipse, according to the lawsuit. Protective glasses are required to avoid eye damage while looking at a partial eclipse or a total eclipse before or after the sun is completely covered.
South Carolina was the last state in the nation to be blanketed by the path of the eclipse on Aug. 21.
The suit claims the Payne and Harris had injuries including “temporary and permanent vision loss and/or impairment.” They did not receive a notice of recall and did not view the eclipse without the glasses, according to the court document.
The suit also claims the glasses in question were “unfit for the purpose for which they were advertised and sold” and “extremely dangerous and/or defective.”
The Sun News was unable to immediately reach James Ward, an attorney for the plaintiffs based in Mount Pleasant.
Amazon has not yet filed an answer to the complaint. A phone number for the press on Amazon’s investor relations site was not working on Thursday, and a representative of the company could not immediately be reached by email.
The suit proposes that the class of people entitled to possible compensation includes anyone in South Carolina, or the United States, that bought the defective glasses online before Aug. 21.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
