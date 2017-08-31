Two deaths, a house fire, 7 orphans -- all because of a girlfriend who may not exist

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 1:44 Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

