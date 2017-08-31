Follower: Manson threatened grisly death if she left cult

FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is shown during a break from her hearing before the California Board of Parole Hearings at the California Institution for Women in Chino, Calif. VanHouten is expected to get a court hearing Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, to evaluate the role of her young age in the killing of a California couple four decades ago. Nick Ut, File AP Photo