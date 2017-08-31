Sheriff's detective pulls gun on unarmed motorcyclist stopped at red light, video shows

Alex Randall was waiting at a red light on his motorcyle Aug. 16 when a detective with the King County Sheriff’s office in Washington state pointed a gun at him, a newly-surfaced video shows.

Now that detective has been placed on administrative leave, and the incident is being investigated, Sheriff John Urquhart wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

“I have ordered the detective be placed on administrative leave as of Tuesday morning pending a full investigation of the facts,” he wrote. “In every encounter I expect my deputies to treat others with respect.”

Randall recorded the video with what appears to be a camera on his helmet.

In the video, Randall is seen stopping at a red light, when the detective abruptly appears beside him, pointing a gun at the motorcyclist.

The detective does not identify himself or show Randall his badge.

“What are you doing to me?” Randall says in the video.

“What do you mean what am I doing?” the deputy responds. “You’re f------ driving reckless. Give me your driver’s license or I’m going to knock you off this bike.”

Randall says multiple times throughout the video that he is having trouble hearing the detective, asking if he can turn his motorcycle off or move it out of the roadway.

Randall also apologizes, saying he is “a little panicked” because there is a gun pointed at him.

“Yeah, you’re right, because I’m the police,” the deputy responds. “That’s right. When you’re driving and you’re going to place people at risk at 100 mph-plus on the god-dang roadway.”

The deputy put the gun away after looking at Randall’s ID, telling the driver he could be arrested for reckless driving.

At the end of the video, Randall writes that the deputy’s claim he was speeding at 100 miles per hour was “a fabrication and an exaggeration.”

The deputy, who is being investigated, has not yet been identified, according to The Seattle Times.

Urquhart wrote on Facebook that the detective’s actions are not standard practice.

“Our manual requires that firearms not be drawn and pointed unless the deputy believes their use may be required,” he wrote. “Generally that means the deputy believes the safety of him or herself is in jeopardy, or a member of the public.

“Drawing your weapon on someone when investigating a misdemeanor traffic offense is not routine.”