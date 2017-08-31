National

Ohio man charged with murder in beating death of toddler

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 5:32 AM

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio

Police say a 19-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder for the beating death of a 15-month-old girl.

Tariq Debardeleben is scheduled to appear in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday after being charged Wednesday by prosecutors in Warrensville Heights.

Police say Morgan Dillard suffered the injuries while Debardeleben babysat her at a Warrensville Heights home. Police say she was found unresponsive Saturday morning and died later that day at a hospital.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office has said the baby died from blunt impact injuries to the head and abdomen and had a fractured skull.

It's unclear if Debardeleben has an attorney.

