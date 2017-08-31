Harvey tests political opposites in Texas' Abbott, Turner

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press briefing Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at the State of Texas Emergency Command Center at Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin, Texas as he updates the public about how the Texas government plans to help the people who are affected by the Tropical Storm Harvey. A weaker Harvey replicated its devastating roll Wednesday, returning to shore with a deluge of rain that inundated homes and highways and left police and government officials struggling to pluck people from the water. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ricardo B. Brazziell