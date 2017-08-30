This undated photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Robert French. A gunman with an assault rifle shot and killed French, 52, and wounded two California Highway Patrol officers Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 at a Sacramento, Calif., hotel that was later surrounded by officers searching for suspects. French, a 21-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, died on the way to a hospital.
National

Gunman kills deputy, wounds 2 from California Highway Patrol

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:53 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room, then leapt out over a balcony and led police on a brief chase.

He was captured minutes later when he crashed and was wounded by responding officers Wednesday.

Hotel guests were trapped in their rooms for most of the day as police methodically cleared the area and confirmed no other gunmen stayed behind in the hotel room.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Deputy Robert French died from a gunshot wound to his side. Jones says French was a well-known and respected 21-year veteran of the department who was involved in training rookie officers.

