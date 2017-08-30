In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo, Isaiah Maningo, 7, of Chino Hills, splashes around in the waves of Seal Beach, Calif., to escape the heat of his inland hometown. California energy authorities urged voluntary conservation of electricity Tuesday as a wave of triple-digit heat strained the state's power grid.
National

Western US bakes, with heat expected into holiday weekend

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 5:25 PM

LOS ANGELES

Strong high pressure is baking much of the U.S. West in heat, and forecasters expect the siege to last into the Labor Day weekend and likely beyond.

In the Nevada desert, where thousands have gathered for the Burning Man festival, weekend temperatures are expected to top 100.

A crazy-quilt of excessive-heat warnings, watches and advisories along with alerts on fire danger and air quality due to wildfire smoke blanketed the region Wednesday, ranging from Southern California to Washington state and as far east as Montana.

In California, inland temperatures backed off just a notch as utility crews worked to restore power to thousands after extreme heat Tuesday caused electrical distribution equipment to fail.

Utilities are asking customers to reduce power use, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

