Additional suspects may remain in Sacramento motel after three officers shot

0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard Pause

3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang