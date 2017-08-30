She was dead, with rosary beads in her throat. He was a block away, naked, police say

Police are investigating a bizarre death that took place Tuesday in the Bronx, New York.
An unidentified 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of an apartment building on Tuesday evening. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died, according to WNBC.
When emergency officials first responded and attempted to administer CPR, however, they found rosary beads stuffed down the throat of the woman, according to CBS New York. They also reported finding bruises and scratches on her face.
Around an hour before the woman was discovered, police responded to reports of a naked man, 34, wandering on the street, yelling something about the devil, per WABC and CBS New York. When authorities attempted to detain the man, they needed to use a Taser to subdue him, per WABC.
The exact relationship between the man and woman is not currently known, per WABC and WNBC, but he is believed to have been her boyfriend, according to Spectrum News and amNewYork. The man has an extensive criminal history, with 42 prior arrests, according to WABC and CBS New York, but he has not been charged with the woman’s murder as of Wednesday afternoon.
A family friend who spoke with CBS New York said the reported couple has been dating “for what they call a minute now. They were trying to keep her away from him but I don’t know what happened.”
The friend also said she believed drugs played a role in the woman’s death, and CBS New York reports that the man was believed to be under the influence of drugs when he was arrested.
Both CBS and ABC report that the woman had three sons.
“She was very, very respected in the building,” a neighbor told ABC. “They would come out, the kids would come play here in this area. She kept a close eye on her children.”
An investigation is still ongoing, and a cause of death for the woman has not been determined.
