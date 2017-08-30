He canoed and waded through miles of Texas flooding to give an injured teen surgery

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 2:30 Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health 0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 4:33 Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 1:09 With 'Stuff the Bus,' United Way helps kids prepare for a new school year in SLO County 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

