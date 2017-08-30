National

Tropical Storm Irma forms over Atlantic

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 8:22 AM

MIAMI

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Irma has formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean but poses no immediate threat to land.

At 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the storm was about 420 miles (676 km) west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kmp) with higher gusts. The present movement is west at 13 mph (20 kmp). The general movement is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The Hurricane Center says some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

View More Video