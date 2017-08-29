Animal lover’s funeral procession stops at a shelter so he can do one more good deed

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 1:44 Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey 1:42 Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 0:37 Dive team aids in missing swimmer search 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 4:33 Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

