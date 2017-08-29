Uber could track people for 5 minutes after a trip. That's about to change.

Uber will end a controversial feature on its app that enabled the company to track users for up to five minutes after their trip ended, Reuters first reported.
In November, an update to the app forced users to choose between either always or never letting the company collect location data, according to Reuters. If a user chose the ‘never’ option, they would have to manually enter the addresses of where they want to be picked up and dropped off.
Before that change, users could opt to have their location data gathered only when actively using the app. And that will again be a third option for Uber users with iOS devices in the coming weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Uber plans to implement the change a bit later for Android users, Joe Sullivan, Uber’s chief security officer, told Reuters.
The company said it implemented the divisive policy “to improve pickups, drop-offs, customer service, and to enhance safety,” according to the LA Times.
Sullivan first confirmed the change to Reuters, saying that he and a team of about 500 people have been working since 2015 to address privacy concerns from customers about the app.
“We’ve been building through the turmoil and challenges,” he said, “because we already had our mandate.”
Uber said that the post-trip tracking never actually went into effect for iPhone users, according to Reuters, but was suspended for those with Androids.
Just two weeks ago, Uber settled a U.S. Federal Trade Commission complaint that alleged the company failed to protect the personal information of both drivers and riders, according to Reuters.
The company — which recently announced Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of the website Expedia, as its CEO — pledged to conduct ten audits throughout the span of 20 years to ensure it complies with FTC requirements.
