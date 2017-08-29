‘It’s hell:’ After losing all, a loud and chaotic night in a packed Houston shelter

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 0:47 Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:33 Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey were evacuated to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday, August 28, Houston Chronicle reported. Floodwaters engulfed downtown Houston on Monday as the former hurricane remained stalled just off the Texas coast. People displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey were evacuated to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday, August 28, Houston Chronicle reported. Floodwaters engulfed downtown Houston on Monday as the former hurricane remained stalled just off the Texas coast. Instagram/lu0lu1 via Storyful

