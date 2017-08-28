Family of 6 presumed dead after van sinks in Harvey floods

This 2014 photo provided by Virginia Saldivar shows her grandchildren Daisy, from left, Xavier and Dominic Saldivar, three of the four children presumed dead after their van sank into Greens Bayou on Houston's eastside. Virginia Saldivar says she presumes six members of a family, including four of her grandchildren, have died after their van was carried by a strong current into the bayou and sank. Virginia Saldivar via AP)