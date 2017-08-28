University marching band abandons Confederate song that called Union “Northern scum”

The University of Maryland marching band will no longer play “Maryland, My Maryland” because of its Confederate references, the school announced.
The song, which dates to 1861, called the Union “Northern scum” and President Abraham Lincoln a “despot,” and advocated for the South to secede. The University of Maryland band used to play the song in its football pregame show, according to the Diamondback.
“As a result of the turmoil we all witnessed in Charlottesville, myself, the Athletic Department, and President's Office began a dialogue concerning our state song,” band director Eli Osterloh wrote in a message to members. “After much discussion, we agreed that based on the history and lyrics of the song, it should be removed from the [Mighty Sound of Maryland] repertoire.”
“Maryland, My Maryland” has the same tune as “O Christmas Tree.” The song has nine verses draw from the 1861 poem by James Ryder Randall. It was inspired by the Baltimore Riots that year that left four soldiers and 12 civilians dead.
According to the Baltimore Sun, state lawmakers have tried for years to change the lyrics to the song to remove the Confederate rhetoric. Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan told the Sun it’s time for the song to change.
“It is symbolic of a time in our long-ago history,” Kagan said. “Calling Abraham Lincoln — one of our most revered presidents — a tyrant and a despot is absurd and offensive.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said the legislature would likely debate the song during its next session, in January.
