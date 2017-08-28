Gender 'X' could soon be an option on California state IDs

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, left, talks with Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Wiener, and Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, introduced legislation on Thursday to add a non-binary gender option on state identifying documents including driver's licenses, birth certificates and identity cards. Rich Pedroncelli AP