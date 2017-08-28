This deacon’s relative has cancer. The HOA says he can’t park his car in the driveway.

More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 2:10 Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 4:33 Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:34 Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star