Want to help Harvey victims? Here’s how to avoid bogus charities

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard

