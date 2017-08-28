National

Archdiocese: Donations were misappropriated by bank worker

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:43 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia says some donations collected for two fundraising drives were misappropriated or mishandled by a bank employee who now faces criminal charges.

In a letter to donors last week, the archdiocese says a former employee at TD Bank is accused of tampering with donations that were supposed to be stored in lockboxes. They are still trying to determine how much money is missing.

The archdiocese says the bank employee has been arrested.

TD Bank says it conducted an internal investigation and is working with the archdiocese to address any concerns.

Officials say they do not believe the personal information of donors was compromised.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

View More Video