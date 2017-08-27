Houston TV station floods during a live news broadcast about the flooding

More Videos

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:08

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Pause
Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 0:31

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house

Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:38

Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation

Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 1:39

Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 0:24

Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

  • 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

    Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen." Alexa Ard/ McClatchy, AP, Storyful
Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen." Alexa Ard/ McClatchy, AP, Storyful

National

Houston TV station floods during a live news broadcast about the flooding

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 27, 2017 1:15 PM

A KHOU 11 anchor team in Houston became part of the story Sunday when flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey forced them to flee their ground-floor studio.

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles swarmed around inundated Houston neighborhoods, pulling people from their homes or from the turbid water, which was high enough in some places to gush into second floors.

The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

In a series of photos and videos posted to various Twitter accounts, KHOU staffers reported their own crisis as a puddle of water first encroached on the studio while Len Cannon was live on air covering the storm. The trickle soon became a flood that inundated the newsroom and studio, initially sending the news crew to an upstairs conference room to continue reporting on the storm. The building was later evacuated.

The KHOU studio stands across the street from Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, reported sister station WFAA 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

View More Video