Otis carries a bag of food down a street in Sinton, Texas. Facebook screen grab

Dog escapes after the hurricane – and grabs an entire bag of food to carry with him

By Vann Trotter

August 27, 2017 9:02 AM

A picture of a dog carrying a bag of food down the street has provided a much-needed light moment during Hurricane Harvey’s devastating churn through Texas.

The dog, a German shepherd mix named Otis, got loose Friday night in Sinton, Texas, but apparently decided to grab his food before leaving.

Tiele Dockens took a picture of Otis and put it on Facebook. The post went viral, with nearly 26,000 shares as of Sunday morning.

“We were out today clearing tree limbs from streets. ...,” Dockens told weather.com. “I was driving around checking on family and friends’ properties that decided to evacuate. Otis was strolling the streets ... .”

“With his dog food of course,” she added.

Salvador Segovia was watching the dog, who belongs to his 5-year-old grandson Carter who evacuated before the hurricane, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I kept yelling his name and yelling his name and he wasn’t around,” Segovia told the Chronicle.

The story has a happy ending. Segovia found Otis and got him back home before his grandson returned.

