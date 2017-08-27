Veterinarian arrested after horses and dogs found emaciated, living in squalor, cops say

More Videos 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. Pause 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 0:24 Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 0:34 International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter. The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter. Polk County Sheriff's Office

