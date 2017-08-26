Someone broke into his house. When the cops came, they made fun of him

Two Washington D.C. police officers are being reprimanded after home security cameras captured them mocking the homeowner, calling him “gay.”
NBC Washington reported that a suspect threw a rock through Clarence Williams’ home on Aug. 8 while Williams was out of town.
"I was appalled. I was frantic because I was out of the country," Williams told NBC Washington after his alarm company called.
The robber managed to snatch a computer, clothes and shoes from the home — and this was the second time in less than a month that Williams’ home was robbed, according to FOX5DC.
“(It was) the same scenario as last time, broke the glass and then once he shattered the glass he just pulled the glass out and was able to walk right in,” Williams told FOX5DC. “It didn’t make me feel good that my house had been targeted twice. I figured he got mostly everything that he wanted when he was there the first time.”
Williams told FOX5DC that police came to the property after the alarm went off, but didn’t check the back door.
"When there is an alarm going off on someone's house, you don't just knock on the front door. You check the back door too," Williams told NBC Washington.
Video showed one of the officers laughing and saying, "Armani, Dolce and Gabbana -- he's probably gay." A few moments later, one officer danced around, according to NBC Washington.
"We've got police out here, dancing in my home and acting as if this is a joke and this is serious. This is my life," Williams told NBC Washington.
The Daily Mail asked Williams why he thought cops would assume he was gay.
“I guess because I am a black male, I have a nice house, I'm single, and all the expensive things that were stolen from my home, I guess I would just have to be gay right?” Williams said.
The Metropolitan Police Department told NBC Washington that the two officers involved have been placed on non-contact status for misconduct as an internal investigation is underway.
"Their behavior is not representative of the 'we are here to help' environment we work tirelessly to uphold on a daily basis for residents and visitors of D.C. We remain committed to providing positive interactions with all and hold the trust of the community in high regards," a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.
