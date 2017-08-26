In this image made available by NASA, the International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state.
National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:32 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Hindu women encircled by birds during the Teej festival in Nepal; a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong; and girls dancing during Transgender Children Day in Chile.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 19-Aug. 25, 2017.

___

