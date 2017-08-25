He had something to say to cop who arrested him. Now, he’ll never get the chance.

Modesto Police officer Mike Pershall is pictured with suspect David Luque on May 5, 2014. A resident called 911 to report he was following a male who was in his neighbor’s backyard and was now riding a bicycle out of the area. The resident followed the suspect to the 2000 block of Scenic Drive where he was seen going into the back yard of another residence. Pershall quickly arrived in the area and saw Luque standing on the front porch. Luque started to go along with Pershall’s commands, but then got up and ran toward the river. The officer and the resident chased Luque through the river and were able to apprehend him near the Dry Creek Trail. Modesto Police Department Modesto Police Department