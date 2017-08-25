Right-wing group cancels Saturday San Francisco rally

File - In this May 10, 2017, file photo, protesters stage outside of the offices of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco. Northern California police and civic leaders are hoping for calm, but bracing for violence this weekend when hundreds, possibly thousands, of demonstrators of all stripes flock to the San Francisco Bay Area for dueling political rallies. Law enforcement officials in San Francisco and Berkeley, California are grappling with protecting free speech rights while preventing the type of violence that occurred this month in Charlottesville, Va. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo