Aspiring firefighter gets women out of burning building

WEYMOUTH, Mass.

An aspiring firefighter in Massachusetts says she was driving home from an agility trial when she encountered an unexpected second test of her skills: a burning building with no firefighters in sight.

Jackie Giacchetti says she didn't think twice when she saw the black smoke billowing in Weymouth on Thursday. She pulled over, ran inside and got two women to safety. Then she went to a nearby home and warned another person of the danger.

The fire spread from the building to a home and a shed. One firefighter was injured battling the flames but is expected to recover. The cause is under investigation.

Giacchetti plans to attend a firefighting academy in the fall. She wants to work for the Braintree Fire Department.

