FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections shows Keith LaMar. The death row inmate convicted and sentenced in the slayings of five fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot in Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case. The state has until Sept. 18, 2017, to respond to LaMar’s request.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections shows Keith LaMar. The death row inmate convicted and sentenced in the slayings of five fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot in Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case. The state has until Sept. 18, 2017, to respond to LaMar’s request. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections via AP)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections shows Keith LaMar. The death row inmate convicted and sentenced in the slayings of five fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot in Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case. The state has until Sept. 18, 2017, to respond to LaMar’s request. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections via AP)

National

Inmate condemned in Ohio prison riot murders seeks review

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 9:37 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A death row inmate convicted and sentenced in the slayings of five fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot in Ohio is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case.

The state has until Sept. 18 to respond to 48-year-old Keith LaMar's request.

LaMar was convicted of aggravated murder in 1995 for the deaths of five inmates during the riot at Lucasville's Southern Ohio Correctional Institution. He received the death penalty for four of the five murders.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision keeping LaMar's convictions and death sentences in place.

LaMar argues he was denied a fair trial when prosecutors were allowed to withhold evidence from the defense. A three-judge panel ruled that evidence wouldn't have changed the outcome of LaMar's trial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

View More Video