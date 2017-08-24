A 10-year-old saved his brother’s life — thanks to a movie starring The Rock

A movie scene involving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped a 10-year-old-boy save his brother’s life — and The Rock himself gave the boy his seal of approval.
Jacob O’Connor remembered a scene from the movie “San Andreas” when he saw his two-year-old brother Dylan in a swimming pool face down last month, according to BBC.
He yanked his brother out of their grandmother’s pool and began giving him chest compressions, mimicking The Rock’s actions in the movie.
Dylan was in the water for almost a minute, according to WXYZ.
"I was scared when I saw Dylan in the pool," O’Connor told reporters, according to BBC. "My favourite movie, “San Andreas,” had compressions (CPR) in the movie and I remembered it from the part in the movie where there was an earthquake, then there was a tsunami, and the girl was drowning.
"In most movies, that's what they do. They try to save the person first, and if it's not working, they go get someone."
Dylan coughed up some water but didn’t fully respond, according to BBC, so O’Connor rushed to his grandmother for help.
The boys’ mom, Christa O’Connor, told The Detroit Free Press she rushed home from her job as soon as she got a call from her mother.
"I can't tell you how hard it was driving 45 minutes not know what was going on,'' she told the Detroit Free Press on Thursday afternoon. "I was talking to my mom and I asked her who were those people talking in the background. When she told me it was the ambulance crew, I can't tell you how frightened I was.''
Luckily, Dylan stayed in the hospital just for a day, and as soon as he returned to his grandmother’s house, he tried to get back into the pool but was stopped.
"I told Jacob he's a hero,'' Christa O'Connor told the Detroit Free Press. "He has an 8-year-old brother with autism and he's great with him. We sat and talked after it happened and I told him people would see him as a hero and that's what he is. I just hugged him and squeezed him after i found out what he did.
"He can watch any Rock movie he wants.''
The Rock congratulated O’Connor for his heroics.
Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter Jacob for saving your little brother's life. You're a real life hero. We're all proud of you! DJ https://t.co/M34d2NIYIy— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017
