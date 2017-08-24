‘That’s what I do:’ Woman who hid liquor in pants and bra was arrested, police say

A suspected thief in Shreveport, La. was caught on surveillance footage sneaking 18 bottles of liquor out of a store—all hidden in her bra, pants and bag, according to Shreveport police.
Sporting a shirt that appears to read “too glam to care,” the video shows the woman walking up and down the aisles of the liquor store, shoving bottles into her bra, down her pants and into her bag. Then she heads to the cash register, where the alleged thief did pay for one bottle, according to KTSB.
After footage of the incident circulated online and on TV, Sekonie Jones, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with the theft, according to KTSB. Jones has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft, and has been arrested nine separate times for shoplifting in the last nine years.
Jones spoke out on social media Wednesday: “I hustle that's what I do,” she wrote, according to KTSB.
Her most recent previous arrest occurred at a Shreveport grocery store earlier this year. Jones was caught stealing more than $500 in baby formula and meat, according to KTSB. That time, Jones stuffed the items in her purse and jacked.
“She’s just loading liquor up like she’s stockpiling this liquor,” Jim Taliaferro, executive director of the Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers, told KTAL. “I think she payed for one bottle of liquor but she is definitely a thief in the liquor department.”
