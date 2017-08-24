A 13-year-old was pulled over for driving too slow. The car had 25 pounds of meth, police say

When Colorado police pulled over a car on Interstate 70, they found a 13-year-old boy behind the wheel and his older cousins as his passengers.
But once they searched the Dodge Avenger, investigators found something even more shocking — 25 pounds of meth, according to Fox31 Denver.
The young boy was pulled over for allegedly driving 15 miles below the speed limit and swerving between lanes. Officers discovered 23 packages containing a “crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine” after the drivers consented to a search of their vehicle, according to The Denver Post.
His cousins, 22-year-old German Michel-Arreola and 19-year-old Irene Michel-Arreola, told the officers that they let their younger cousin drive because “they weren’t feeling well,” according to the New York Post.
All three face drug charges of distribution, manufacturing and possession with intent to sell, according to The Denver Post, while the 13-year-old driver also was charged with failing to drive in a designated lane and driving without a valid driver’s license.
