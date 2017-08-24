House-flipping is hot. But it’s harder than it looks on HGTV.

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:32 SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know Kim Trouten and her husband Jack Trouten are renovating and flipping homes in Charlotte. House flipping is coming back to Charlotte, but there are potential pitfalls. It's not as easy as it looks on TV. Kim Trouten and her husband Jack Trouten are renovating and flipping homes in Charlotte. House flipping is coming back to Charlotte, but there are potential pitfalls. It's not as easy as it looks on TV. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Kim Trouten and her husband Jack Trouten are renovating and flipping homes in Charlotte. House flipping is coming back to Charlotte, but there are potential pitfalls. It's not as easy as it looks on TV. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer