The Latest: Texas National Guard activated for hurricane

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:41 How to make artisan pizza like a pro 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 1:32 SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful