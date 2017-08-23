Man accused of filming teen's suicide hears murder evidence

Defendant Tyerell Joe Przybycien, 18, of Spanish Fork, returns to court following a break that was taken after the video showing the hanging death was shown during his preliminary hearing, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 in 4th District Court, Provo, Utah. Przybycien is charged with first-degree felony murder for buying items used by a 16-year-old girl to hang herself on May 5 in Utah County. Przybycien also recorded the girl's death, according to charges. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Scott Sommerdorf