National

Police: Deadly shooting at party targeted, related to drugs

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 9:40 PM

CINCINNATI

Police say a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio was targeted and possibly related to drugs.

Colerain Township police spokesman James Love says investigators have found multiple connections between people who attended the party and three drug rings. He also says detectives have been met with resistance from victims and witnesses.

Twenty-two-year-old Autum Garrett of Andrews, Indiana, was killed on July 8 during what was supposed to be a pregnant woman's gender reveal party. Garrett's husband and their two children were among eight people who were wounded.

Authorities have said a 21-year-old woman who claimed she lost her child after being shot wasn't pregnant.

Police say the continuing investigation will be lengthy and thorough, and they expect to make multiple arrests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

View More Video