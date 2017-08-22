National

Tulsa prosecutor won't prosecute officers in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 6:32 PM

TULSA, Okla.

Tulsa County's district attorney says he won't prosecute the law enforcement officers who fatally shot a mentally ill, knife-wielding man.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Tuesday his office found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of either the Tulsa police officer or two Tulsa County sheriff's deputies who shot 29-year-old Joshua Barre on June 9.

The Tulsa World reports an earlier internal police investigation found that Deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Officer Donnie Johnson didn't commit a crime when they fired at Barre as he entered a north Tulsa convenience store.

Authorities say Barre was walking along a street carrying two butcher's knives. The deputies tried to coax Barre into dropping the weapons.

The deputies and a police officer shot Barre after a stun gun didn't subdue him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

View More Video