Judge seeks quick trial for deported Mexican man

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. District Court shows Judge Gonzalo Curiel. Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade Curiel, who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn, that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States. Juan Manuel Montes, 23, is the first known recipient of the five-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to be deported under Trump. Curiel will hear arguments Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. U.S. District Court via AP, File)