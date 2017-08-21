This Aug. 27, 2009 file photo shows the main home in the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass.
This Aug. 27, 2009 file photo shows the main home in the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. Stew Milne AP
This Aug. 27, 2009 file photo shows the main home in the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. Stew Milne AP

National

Kennedy family father-daughter duo arrested for disorderly conduct

By The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 6:53 PM

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) – Two members of the Kennedy family have been arrested in Massachusetts following complaints about a loud party and fireworks.

Barnstable police say officers responded to a home near the family compound in Hyannis Port early Sunday morning on noise complaints.

Police say 52-year-old Matthew “Max” Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law. They both were later released on their own recognizance.

Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court. Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned at a later date. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse

Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse 0:16

Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse
Video takes you right inside a forest fire as flames torch huge trees 0:19

Video takes you right inside a forest fire as flames torch huge trees
Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:48

Are you obeying school bus traffic laws?

View More Video