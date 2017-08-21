He broke into a church and got naked. Then he broke in again — but wore a towel, police say

A man who was arrested in May for allegedly breaking into a church, stripping down naked and drinking the sacramental wine has been arrested for forcing entry into the same church again, according to police.
Authorities accused Nathaniel Schultz, 26, of cutting three window screens at St. Mary of the Snow church rectory in Saugerties, New York, according to The Daily Freeman.
Officers arrived to the church last Monday morning after receiving a call about a man sitting on the church’s porch wearing nothing but a towel, according to the Times Herald-Record.
They found Schultz on the porch upon arrival.
Schultz was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and contempt of a court order. He was barred from coming within 500 feet of the church after he attempted a similar break-in during May.
A video captures the 26-year-old trespassing at the church in May, police say.
In the video, Schultz is seen entering the chapel of the church, stripping down naked and posing in front of robes worn by clergymen. He then opens a bottle of sacramental wine, drinking from it several times.
He is later seen urinating in a trashcan located in the chapel.
St. Mary of the Snow isn’t his only target — he also allegedly broke into the Saugerties Reformed Church on John Street in April, causing damage to its day care center early in the morning, according to the Times Herald-Record.
The court cases are pending, according to The Daily Freeman, and he is due back in court on Monday.
