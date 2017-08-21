10 Things to Know for Today

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? Pause 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:22 Atascadero dances the night away in the streets 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 0:42 Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season 1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer is docked at Singapore's naval base on Monday with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision with an oil tanker. Warships from four nations are searching for 10 missing American sailors. This is the second crash involving a ship from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. Meta Viers McClatchy

The USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer is docked at Singapore's naval base on Monday with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision with an oil tanker. Warships from four nations are searching for 10 missing American sailors. This is the second crash involving a ship from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. Meta Viers McClatchy