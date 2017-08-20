Trump twice urges America to ‘heel,’ and a dictionary even joins the Twitter fray

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? Pause 3:28 Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston 1:20 Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:06 Foster's Freeze sign taken down in San Luis Obispo 0:59 Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA. The White House

During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA. The White House