A 10-year-old boy helped his pregnant mom deliver his brother — and saved their lives

A 10-year-old boy’s quick thinking saved his baby brother’s life when his mom unexpectedly went into labor.
Jayden Fontenot, a Sulphur, Louisiana, native helped his mother, Ashly Moreau, when she went into labor Aug. 11, with his baby brother at just 34 weeks, according to the TODAY show.
According to KPLC, the baby was in breech position and Moreau felt her baby's feet hanging out when she went to the bathroom.
Fontenot ran next door to his grandmother’s for help, then she called the police. But the police weren’t able to help by phone, KPLC reported.
Fontenot ran back to his mother’s aid as she was laying on the bathroom floor and bleeding profusely, which doctors later attributed to her placenta possibly detaching from the wall of her uterus, according to TODAY. Then he realized that the baby wasn’t breathing.
"When he got to the bathroom, he just took a deep breath and said, ‘OK, Mom, just tell me what I need to do,’” Moreau told KPLC. "He didn't look scared, he looked calm and brave and I said 'OK, I'm going to tell you what to do and we need to get your brother out as fast as possible because he's breeched and he can't breathe.’”
Fontenot hurried to grab a nasal aspirator that his 11-month-old sister uses to help save his brother’s life, according to TODAY.
"I was crying, but I just tried to stay calm and collected,'' Moreu told TODAY. "Jayden was so calm that it made me more calm. I could see he was scared, but he knew he had to do it."
Fontenot moved the baby from the breech position and used the nasal aspirator to clear the baby’s nose, which helped the baby breathe.
Emergency medical technicians then arrived and took Moreau and the baby to the hospital, where they recovered quickly.
"I said to Jayden, 'You'll always have a special bond with your brother,''' Moreau told TODAY. "I'm just so proud of him. He saved our lives."
