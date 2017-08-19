Wreck of USS Indianapolis, lost for 72 years, found by civilian expedition

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask Pause 1:48 Are you obeying school bus traffic laws? 1:41 ‘I am not resigning,’ Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says, defying calls after Trump assassination post 2:42 Central Coast Alumni for Recovery co-founder talks about his dark path with drugs 0:48 SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy 1:06 Foster's Freeze sign taken down in San Luis Obispo 0:59 Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million 1:56 Prep Football Preview: Arroyo Grande football prepares for the 2017 season 0:59 See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Coxswain Louis Harold Erwin, a World War II Navy veteran, spent four days and five nights at sea after the USS Indianapolis sank. Here, he discusses what it was like to slowly lose his shipmates to madness, drowning and sharks. Library of Congress

